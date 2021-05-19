City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Days after Pima County and the CDC did it, the city of Tucson eased its own mask guidelines.

The city council voted unanimously to drop its mask mandate on Tuesday, May 18. The move goes into effect immediately.

Mayor Regina Romero had already said the city would update its policies to match the CDC’s.

“With the release of updated CDC guidelines, and no way of distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, I will be asking my colleagues on the Council to consider ending our local mask-wearing requirement at our meeting on Tuesday while continuing to strongly recommend that Tucsonans follow CDC guidelines, including mask-wearing when appropriate,” Romero said in a statement last week.

The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

However, like the county, the city still encourages people who aren’t vaccinated to continue to wear masks in public.

The city has not made a decision on whether or not masks will be required in city buildings.

