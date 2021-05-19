Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home

By WSVN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - After a Florida couple was ambushed by robbers at their home and tied up in front of their 5-year-old daughter, police are searching for the two suspects.

Police say the woman who was targeted was about to take her 5-year-old daughter to school Monday morning when two armed suspects, who had their faces covered, demanded they go back inside the house.

“As soon as they opened the door, they forced them in. Two guys were waiting outside, hidden, and just took them inside the house at gunpoint in their head in front of my niece,” said Yuli Fernandez, the sister of the female victim.

The woman’s husband was at home when the suspects entered.

“I don’t think that they knew that her husband was there, and then, once he saw what they were doing, he said, ‘Oh, I have a watch. Take this, take that,’” Fernandez said.

Detectives say the suspects tied up the couple in front of their daughter. The 5-year-old was not tied up.

“They wanted diamonds and guns and stuff like that, but they really don’t have diamonds,” Fernandez said.

At some point, police say the suspects turned on the husband, assaulting him. He was struck at least once.

“My sister was just praying to them, ‘Please, this is my daughter. If you have a daughter, don’t let her see that,’ when they were beating her husband,” Fernandez said.

The family believes the men were spooked when the cleaners arrived at the home. They fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The husband later jumped over a wall to a neighbor’s house to seek help. About 45 minutes later, police found the SUV abandoned in an alley two blocks west of the victims’ home.

“My sister is a wreck. She’s already very nervous. That’s just how she is,” Fernandez said. “So now, for sure, she’s going to be traumatized to leave her house.”

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information on the home invasion or the suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect outstanding after TPD responds to fight involving hatchet in midtown
The first 50 people in line at every MOD store on Tuesday, May 18, will receive a free MOD-size...
MOD Pizza to offer customers free pizza in celebration of 500 restaurants
It only took about six minutes for Jay Auto Sales to be out about a$1,000 Friday night.
Caught on camera: Auto dealer catches alleged thieves taking catalytic converter
Tucson to turn plastic waste into building blocks
From plastic to building blocks: Tucson will waste less, repurpose more
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

Police say the female victim was about to take her daughter to school when two armed suspects...
Police search for suspects after Fla. couple tied up at home in front of daughter
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
NY attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
BOBCATS NEAR HONEYBEE CANYON TRAIL
Bobcat sightings concern some residents near Honeybee Canyon Trail