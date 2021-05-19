Advertise
Crews work technical rescue on Gates Pass Road

Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a technical rescue on Gates Pass Road on Wednesday, May, 19, 2021.(Source: Tucson Fire Department via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are working a technical rescue in the Gates Pass area.

In a tweet, officials with the Tucson Fire Department said a car went off Gates Pass Road near a lookout. The man is in stable condition and the road is closed as crews continue the rescue.

