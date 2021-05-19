Crews work technical rescue on Gates Pass Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are working a technical rescue in the Gates Pass area.

In a tweet, officials with the Tucson Fire Department said a car went off Gates Pass Road near a lookout. The man is in stable condition and the road is closed as crews continue the rescue.

TECHNICAL RESCUE 🚨 #TucsonFire is working alongside NWFD and PCSO to rescue a single male patient in stable condition who drove off Gates Pass road close to the lookout. Road is closed to traffic, avoid the area. Updates to come #TFD #NWFD #PCSO pic.twitter.com/KsZHbq9VuY — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 19, 2021

