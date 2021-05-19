Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.(Source: Disney Parks, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A magical moment for some guests at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

A zebra gave birth to a baby boy in front of visitors at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida.

The newborn foal was born Monday, weighing in at 65 pounds.

Guests riding the theme park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris witnessed the birth.

It’s the first zebra born at Animal Kingdom this year.

Mom Heidi and her striped son will join the park’s zebra herd in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
Tucson named a ‘go-to’ destination for summer travelers
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Report: Colonial confirms it paid $4.4M to pipeline hackers
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
A banner for Squarespace hangs at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The New...
Stocks fall in third day of downturn; Bitcoin drops 16%
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rails against the House GOP for their efforts to...
Schumer slams Republicans over Jan. 6 commission opposition