Ducey signs bill legalizing drug-testing strips

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses.

The measure signed Wednesday, May 19, by the Republican governor was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature and championed by freshman Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh.

This will save lives.

I am so grateful to everyone who supported this bill and helped get it through, and I am especially grateful for @DougDucey signing it on the 1 year anniversary of son's death. Landon would want to help save others from the fate he faced. https://t.co/p1KGyvmelT — Senator Christine Marsh (@ChristinePMarsh) May 19, 2021

Her 25-year-old son died last year after taking what he thought was a prescription pain pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl.

Ducey says the state wants drug users to get treatment and until they do it’s important to give them tools to avoid overdoses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)