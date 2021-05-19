Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 90s through the weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure brings a slight rebound to above-average temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s. Another storm system will impact Arizona Friday through Sunday. It will bring strong gusty wind by Thursday with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. It even comes with a slim 10% chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid to 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

