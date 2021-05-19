High school graduations kick off in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday marked the beginning of high school graduations in Pima County.

Both Mountain View and Canyon Del Oro (CDO) capped off the challenging school year with outdoor celebrations.

Despite a mask requirement and 4-guest limit per graduate, students and their families were in high spirits at CDO.

“Everyone had their own wins this year,” said salutatorian, Nawel Fajardo. “We had our academic wins, other people had their emotional wins, their moral wins, wins with their family and friends, with relationships. Those were all affected by COVID. It’s definitely not what anyone expected, but it really feels like we fought through it. It feels like we have gone through so much, it just feels so worth it.”

“I hope that everyone goes on to do good things in the future,” said valedictorian, Aaron Trinh. “I am confident that they will. I am just honored to stand with my fellow graduates.”

Principal Tara Bulleigh says students showed incredible resilience and determination in the face of the pandemic. She says, despite several changes throughout the year, nearly every senior graduated in 2021.

“Our students have been engaged in 5 different instructional modes in the school year,” said Bulleigh. “From being in remote, to being in hybrid, to being back in person, to being back in remote; this graduating class has risen above all of that. They need this. They need this pat on the back saying, ‘Wow, you guys have been through something that none of us have been through in our entire lives.’ We are so incredibly proud of them!”

As the sun has sets on high school, a bright future is on the horizon.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.