Lawmaker: Tucson synagogue target of vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona lawmaker said a synagogue in Tucson was hit by vandalism.

According to a tweet from Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson , someone threw a rock through a glass door at Congregation Chaverim, which is near East Speedway and North Sahuara Avenue.

Hernandez said there will be a gathering at the synagogue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and that she would release more information soon.

Hernandez, whose brother Daniel is also an Arizona lawmaker, said it was not an accident.

I'm a complete mess in tears as I write this. I just got off the phone with my Rabbi our synagogue was vandalized someone through a rock at our glass door. This was NOT and accident! I feel numb. This is in #tucson Send prayers our way. It's just the beginning 😪 #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/YFZCL3tgFM — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) May 19, 2021

