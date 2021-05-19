Lawmaker: Tucson synagogue target of vandalism
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona lawmaker said a synagogue in Tucson was hit by vandalism.
According to a tweet from Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, someone threw a rock through a glass door at Congregation Chaverim, which is near East Speedway and North Sahuara Avenue.
Hernandez said there will be a gathering at the synagogue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and that she would release more information soon.
Hernandez, whose brother Daniel is also an Arizona lawmaker, said it was not an accident.
