Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to merchandise inside a Mesa Walmart

File graphic of police lights.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mesa man was arrested for allegedly setting fires inside a local Walmart on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Investigators said 56-year-old Joseph Daniel Carter walked into a Walmart and set merchandise on fire with a lighter, AZ Family reports. Employees were able to grab an extinguisher and put the fire out before it spread to other parts of the store.

Employees followed Carter throughout the store as he allegedly set racks of clothing on fire. Employees were able to detain Carter at the front of the store then called the police.

A police report shows Carter admitted to lighting the merchandise on fire and that he has a history of arson convictions.

