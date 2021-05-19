Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex
The first 50 people in line at every MOD store on Tuesday, May 18, will receive a free MOD-size...
MOD Pizza to offer customers free pizza in celebration of 500 restaurants
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
Tucson named a ‘go-to’ destination for summer travelers
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

Real estate heir Robert Durst, 78, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder related to the...
Defense to remind jurors Durst says he didn’t kill friend
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House to vote on independent panel to probe Jan. 6 attack
Officials say three men were fighting on the eighth floor of an apartment building when they...
3 men injured after brawl leads to them falling down elevator shaft
Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
Divide deepens ahead of House vote on commission to investigate Capitol riot