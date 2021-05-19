Pima County announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites at Foothills Mall, FEMA pop-ups

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Free COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered at the Foothills Mall, the walk-up site will be open on weekends and evening hours.

The vaccination site, located in the previous Old Navy store, began operations May 16 and provides doses from all three approved vaccine manufacturers. The vaccination site is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day. No appointment is necessary.

“The large operations made an incredible impact and allowed us to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of just months,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department. “We have also been tremendously successful in building up and perfecting our mobile and smaller-scale operations as well.”

Officials say they are constantly adding new vaccine locations and are still partnering with FEMA on pop-up sites that stay in a single location for three days at a time.

“It is easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County,” Dr. Cullen said.

The next set of FEMA sites will be held May 19 through May 21 at the Northwest Service Center (1010 W. Miracle Mile) and Pima Community College East (8181 E. Irvington Road). Each site has all three vaccines.

Many local pharmacies in the area also have vaccine availability.

As smaller vaccine sites continue to open across Pima County, officials will begin closing some of the larger sites.

On May 21, the CareMore Health location at 4750 S. Landing Way, near Irvington and I-19, will close. The last day for the vaccination site at the Tucson Convention Center, operated by the City of Tucson, will be May 28.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.