Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Pima County announces new COVID-19 vaccine sites at Foothills Mall, FEMA pop-ups

Nearly 40% of adults in Maricopa County have received at least one dose of the vaccine,...
(Cronkite News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Free COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered at the Foothills Mall, the walk-up site will be open on weekends and evening hours.

The vaccination site, located in the previous Old Navy store, began operations May 16 and provides doses from all three approved vaccine manufacturers. The vaccination site is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day. No appointment is necessary.

“The large operations made an incredible impact and allowed us to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people in a matter of just months,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department. “We have also been tremendously successful in building up and perfecting our mobile and smaller-scale operations as well.”

Officials say they are constantly adding new vaccine locations and are still partnering with FEMA on pop-up sites that stay in a single location for three days at a time.

“It is easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Pima County,” Dr. Cullen said.

The next set of FEMA sites will be held May 19 through May 21 at the Northwest Service Center (1010 W. Miracle Mile) and Pima Community College East (8181 E. Irvington Road). Each site has all three vaccines.

Many local pharmacies in the area also have vaccine availability.

As smaller vaccine sites continue to open across Pima County, officials will begin closing some of the larger sites.

On May 21, the CareMore Health location at 4750 S. Landing Way, near Irvington and I-19, will close. The last day for the vaccination site at the Tucson Convention Center, operated by the City of Tucson, will be May 28.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
Tucson named a ‘go-to’ destination for summer travelers
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission
Police are investigating.
Body found in debris of burned trailer in Golden Valley
Golden Valley, Arizona, is on State Route 68, just west of Kingman.
Body found in debris of burned trailer near Kingman
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona