Prescott man gets 100-year prison term for sexual assault

By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - A Prescott man who is a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a female high school student in 2019.

Yavapai County prosecutors said 37-year-old David Walker Littlehale was convicted last month and sentenced last week.

Jurors also found several aggravating factors, including Littlehale having two prior felony convictions and being on probation at the time of the crimes.

Of the prison sentences, Littlehale got 20 years on each of four counts of sexual assault.

The victim was a 15-year-old Prescott High School student who was walking to a friend’s house after missing the school bus.

Prosecutors said Littlehale tried to persuade the girl to get into his car.

When she refused, Littlehale grabbed her by her arm, put his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream and forced her into the vehicle.

Authorities said Littlehale drove her to his residence and brutally beat and sexually assaulted the teen for 2½ hours.

She eventually escaped out the back door and ran to neighbor’s house for help.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

