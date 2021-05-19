Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man dead on Sunday, May 16, 2021.(Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Tucson’s south side over the weekend.

Andres Joseph Mori, 36, was shot and killed on south Park Avenue late Sunday, May 16, according to a news release from TPD. Through witness interviews, investigators found out Mori had been in a physical confrontation before the shooting.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting call 88-CRIME or 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect outstanding after TPD responds to fight involving hatchet in midtown
It only took about six minutes for Jay Auto Sales to be out about a$1,000 Friday night.
Caught on camera: Auto dealer catches alleged thieves taking catalytic converter
Tucson to turn plastic waste into building blocks
From plastic to building blocks: Tucson will waste less, repurpose more
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
The first 50 people in line at every MOD store on Tuesday, May 18, will receive a free MOD-size...
MOD Pizza to offer customers free pizza in celebration of 500 restaurants

Latest News

Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
In Tuesday’s study session mayor and council speaking about likely rescinding their mask...
Tucson to rescind mask mandate
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Diana Lee Baker is facing charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arizona woman claims she didn’t steal car, instead got it from man for sex