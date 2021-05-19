Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are looking for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Tucson’s south side over the weekend.

Andres Joseph Mori, 36, was shot and killed on south Park Avenue late Sunday, May 16, according to a news release from TPD. Through witness interviews, investigators found out Mori had been in a physical confrontation before the shooting.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting call 88-CRIME or 911.

