Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary

Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.(Source: Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is behind bars in connection to an armed burglary in Sahuarita last month.

Detectives with the town police department arrested 33-year-old Amber Jean Borbon on Friday, May 14, 2021. Borbon is accused of breaking into a local home while armed with two other people Monday, April 26, 2021, according to a news release from the department.

The group allegedly stayed in the house for some time and left with a few items. Borbon later told the police she knew the homeowner and knew when they would be out of town, according to the release.

Borbon was booked into the Pima County jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the burglary can call 88-CRIME or SPD tip line at 520-445-7847.

