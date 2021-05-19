Advertise
Tucson’s first resort ‘moving’ to Oro Valley

Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around...
Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around the property.(KOLD)
By Brooke Chaplain
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s first resort will move into Oro Valley this week.

On Friday, May 21, the historic 80-acre Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa will officially join the town.

Last month, the Oro Valley town council voted to annex the property and approved future development.

Mary Jacobs, Oro Valley’s town manager, said this will have an immediate financial impact of $755,000 a year because of sales taxes.

Neighbors are worried though.

They’re concerned about losing the beautiful scenery and how any new development could lead to more traffic in an already busy area.

Jacobs said they’re taking steps to meet these concerns in their plans.

That starts with preserving the open space immediately north and west of the existing resort.

She said that pristine desert will be protected as well as the walking trails, equestrian trails, and washes.

The area south of the resort, closer to the entrance, will see the most development with plans to add retail, residential villas, or office space— all with maximum building heights of 40 feet.

Even then, officials said any development is at least two to three years out if not longer.

In the meantime, they’re taking steps to make this a seamless and beneficial transition.

“We look forward to some commercial, residential, multi-family developments down the road that will strengthen our economy and strengthen our options, and housing availability for the community,” Jacobs said.

She added that development will bring dozens of jobs, plus pump millions of dollars right back into our local economy.

Oro Valley could see revenues between $16.8 million and $23.8 million over the next 20 years.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

