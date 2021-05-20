5 women among 7 candidates for Arizona Supreme Court vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — Five women are among seven candidates nominated to fill a vacancy at the Arizona Supreme Court.

Justice Andrew Gould’s retirement went into effect April 1.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments nominated five judges and two attorneys to fill Gould’s spot on the bench.

Gov. Doug Ducey has 60 days to name an appointment.

The seven candidates are Cynthia Bailey, David Euchner, Jennifer Perkins, Kathryn King, Adele Ponce, Patricia Starr and David Weinzweig.

Starr and Ponce are Maricopa County Superior Court judges while Perkins, Bailey and Weinzweig are Arizona Court of Appeals judges.

King is a partner in a Phoenix law firm and Euchner works for the Pima County Public Defender’s Office.

Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer has been the only female judge at the state’s highest court since 2015.

The panel’s seven justices each serve six-year renewable terms.

