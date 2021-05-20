Advertise
Arizona man arrested for alleged participation in Capitol riot

Micajah Joel Jackson was identified as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building Jan....
Micajah Joel Jackson was identified as one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 18.(Source: FBI via AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man was arrested in Phoenix for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection earlier this year.

A federal complaint states Micajah Joel Jackson was among the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol, AZ Family reports. Federal investigators were tipped off that Jackson had posted videos to social media of himself breaching the Capitol building. They also pieced together CCTV and social media video to confirm Jackson was part of the mob.

Jackson was charged with a number of crimes, including knowingly entering/remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority to do so and knowingly with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business within a restricted building.

