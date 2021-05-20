Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video

UFO disappears in water
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. military says a mysterious new video of a UFO in the sky was taken by one of its ships.

The leaked video appears to show a UFO hovering above the water off California before splashing down.

“Splash. Splash. Mark bearing and range,” military personnel say in the video.

According to the Department of Defense, the video and photos, along with previously leaked videos from 2019 and 2015, are legit.

They’re also part of an ongoing investigation.

Former President Barak Obama didn’t mince words recently on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“There’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” Obama said.

In 2020, the Pentagon formed a task force to improve its understanding of the unexplained aerial phenomena and will soon declassify its findings to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around...
Tucson’s first resort ‘moving’ to Oro Valley
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged