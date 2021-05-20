Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

FBI searches for drone pilot who buzzed near CBP helicopter

(AP)
By Garnet Encinas
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to identify the person(s) responsible for illegally flying a drone near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter on Feb. 9, 2021.

At 10:30 p.m., CBP employees informed the Tucson Police Department that a drone was flying too close to their helicopter. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked to locate the drone’s operator but were unsuccessful. Officials say the drone appeared to launch from an area about five miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana. No one was injured and no other similar incidents have been reported involving this specific drone, officials say.

In 2018, The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act included 18 USC 39B, which federally criminalizes “Unsafe Operation of Unmanned Aircraft,” meaning knowing or reckless interference or disruption of a manned aircraft, and the operation of unmanned aircraft in close proximity to airports is considered illeagal. While the drone(s) did not come into direct contact with an airplane or cause a pilot to make an evasive maneuver, officials say the actions are against the law and extremely dangerous.

Anyone flying a drone as prohibited by law can face federal criminal charges, fines, and imprisonment.

Officials say it is possible the drone operator(s) were not aware they were violating the law, however, anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to contact the FBI at 623-466-1999. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around...
Tucson’s first resort ‘moving’ to Oro Valley
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday, May 19, by a Los Angeles County...
‘So relieved’: Hiker saved after 5 days in California forest
A 7-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a Chandler apartment complex on Wednesday, May...
Police: No foul play, neglect in 7-year-old’s drowning