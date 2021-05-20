FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with a side of rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mid 90s hang on through today! But, wind will pick up with a passing storm system Friday and Saturday. Southwest winds up to 25 mph with gusts topping out near 40 mph will bring fire concerns. A slight chance for rain moves in Friday. Most will evaporate before reaching the ground, but sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Sun returns this weekend with highs in the low 90s. Things warm into the mid 90s next week.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear with a low in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.