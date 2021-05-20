Advertise
Green Valley firefighters attacked by bees while responding to fire at homeless camp

Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District battle a homeless camp fire on May 19.(Source: Green Valley Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters with the Green Valley District battled two emergencies at once on Wednesday, May 19.

Due to reports of a brush fire, the crew responded to Valencia and Westover.

Lieutenant Pratt with the Green Valley Fire District says crews arrived to find a homeless camp completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly, however cleanup took hours due to the amount of trash and debris that was scattered around the camp.

Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District battle a homeless camp fire on May 19.(Source: Green Valley Fire District)

While attempting to clean up, a swarm of bees attacked the fire crews causing them to take defensive action.

No one was injured in the bee attack or the fire.

