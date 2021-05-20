Hernandez announces Congressional bid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. announced on Thursday, May 20, that he is running for Congress.

I’m running for Congress to ensure Southern AZ continues to have leaders like @GabbyGiffords and @RepKirkpatrick. We need someone who will shut up, listen, and get to work. I hope you will join me and contribute whatever you can today.https://t.co/h8HKRPN3Tl — Representative Daniel Hernandez Jr (@danielforaz) May 20, 2021

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying “when I see a problem, I get to work to fix it.”

The Tucson native is running for Congressional District 2. The seat is up for grabs because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not seeking re-election.

Hernandez is currently a member of the Arizona House, representing Legislative District 2, which includes parts of Tucson, Santa Cruz County and a portion of Pima County.

