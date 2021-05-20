Advertise
Hernandez announces Congressional bid

Daniel Hernandez Jr.
Daniel Hernandez Jr.(azleg.gov)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rep. Daniel Hernandez Jr. announced on Thursday, May 20, that he is running for Congress.

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying “when I see a problem, I get to work to fix it.”

The Tucson native is running for Congressional District 2. The seat is up for grabs because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not seeking re-election.

Hernandez is currently a member of the Arizona House, representing Legislative District 2, which includes parts of Tucson, Santa Cruz County and a portion of Pima County.

