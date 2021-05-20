Advertise
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine

Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Wednesday night, May 19.(AZ Family)
By Jeff Popovich
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man struck big Wednesday night, May 19, at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort on the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation reservation.

Casino officials say Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at 7:50 p.m. Officials say such a large payout on a slot machine is extremely rare.

“I was just about to leave and decided to put another $100 bill in there,” Munoz said. “Then I hit the Wheel of Fortune, the big one. I’m really excited and can’t believe it – I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

Munoz, who is married with children, has been a cardholder at the casino since November.

We-Ko-Pa Casino is owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

