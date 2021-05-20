Police: No foul play, neglect in 7-year-old’s drowning

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say there’s no sign of foul play or neglect in the death of a 7-year-old girl who drowned in a swimming pool at a Chandler apartment complex where she lived with her family.

It happened Wednesday evening, May 19, near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. The child was spotted by someone who was walking by the community’s pool area. It’s not clear how long she had been in the water, but she was already unresponsive, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the child in the pool alone. According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, the fence surrounding the pool area was secured. McClimans said she was not breathing and did not have a pulse when rescuers pulled her out of the water. Officers performed CPR until firefighters got there and rushed her to the hospital. Doctors there pronounced the girl dead.

“Our investigation indicates the child was at the swimming pool alone and perhaps entered the pool area to play by an unknown means,” McClimans said Thursday morning. Her parents were in their apartment.

Police are calling this “a tragic accident,” saying the Chandler Police Department would not be releasing any personal information about the girl or her family. McClimans said calls involving children often are “exceptionally troubling and emotionally shocking for first responders.”

“It’s tough on our officers. We’re all fathers. We’re all mothers. It’s just difficult with situations like this.”

According to ChildrensSafetyZone.com, there have been 24 water-related incidents involving kids younger than 12.

Three children younger than 5 and one child between the ages of 6 and 12 have drowned in Maricopa and Pinal counties this year, and none in Pima County.

