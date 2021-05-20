‘So relieved’: Hiker saved after 5 days in California forest

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness has been found alive.

UPDATE! Missing Person was #FOUND earlier today. He spent 5 days lost in a remote area of the Angeles Forest. He is happy to be safe and airlifted by #LASD Air Rescue 5 after massive search effort. @SEBLASD @MontroseSAR pic.twitter.com/H1sIddMV4f — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) May 20, 2021

Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday, May 19, by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest.

A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member shows Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly.

The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday, May 15, when Null didn’t return from a day hike in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.

