‘So relieved’: Hiker saved after 5 days in California forest

Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday, May 19, by a Los Angeles County...
Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday, May 19, by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest.(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness has been found alive.

Fifty-eight-year-old George Null was picked up Wednesday, May 19, by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest.

A Sheriff’s Department photo taken with a crew member shows Null dirty and with a stubbly beard but smiling broadly.

The search by authorities and volunteers began Saturday, May 15, when Null didn’t return from a day hike in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

The helicopter crew spotted him waving next to a creek in a deep canyon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

