Alley fire damages 2 vacant mobile homes on Tucson’s southwest side

Firefighters had to battle strong winds as they worked to contain the fire.
Firefighters had to battle strong winds as they worked to contain the fire.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department firefighters extinguished an alley fire on Tucson’s southwest side Friday, May 21, but not before a shed and two vacant mobile homes were damaged.

The fire happened at the Holiday Isle Mobile Home Park, 1402 West Ajo Way.

Crews were able to contain the fire despite strong winds.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

