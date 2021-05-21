Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found

By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam.

Local police are calling the series of incidents “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor.

Law enforcement officials said Thursday that they have intensified their investigation, and the state NAACP called for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon says it is closing the site until Monday so additional security measures can be put in place.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that would identify any suspects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
PCSD searching for 2 missing boys last seen near Tucson airport
The officer was flown to a hospital in Tucson for treatment of serious injuries.
UPDATE: Nogales police officer struck by vehicle; officials reopen I-19
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road
TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies.
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook is photographed at the World...
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon to nudge Biden on North Korea diplomacy
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the Institute for Justice, Vietnam veteran José Oliva holds a...
Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to Supreme Court