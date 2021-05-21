BREAKING: PCSD searches to locate two missing boys last seen near Tucson Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for two boys after they were last seen with their biological father on May 20, 2021.

10-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Sebastian were last seen in the area of South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales. Officials believed the boys are with their biological father Armando Canchola, who they say does not have permission to have taken them.

They are possibly traveling in a 2006 Silver Volkswagen Touareg, Arizona Plate CNL 0059.

Mason is known to have dark brown eyes, black hair, is 5′0″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Sebastian is known to have brown hair and eyes, is 3′5″ tall, and weighs about 65 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Mason and Sebastian is urged to call 911. Officers are asking anyone to not approach Mr. Canchola.

