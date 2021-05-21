Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

Forward progress of the #LomaFire has been stopped. We will have live updates on @KEYTNC3 at 12:30 and 1 a.m. pic.twitter.com/jm38bh5eoZ — Scott Hennessee (@HennesseeTV) May 21, 2021

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

