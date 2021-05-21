Advertise
CBP officers in Chicago seize $685K of counterfeit currency

CBP in Chicago seizes $685K of counterfeit money
CBP in Chicago seizes $685K of counterfeit money(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KOLD News 13) - During a three-day stretch, Saturday, May 15, to Monday, May 17, CBP stopped 24 packages all containing counterfeit currency totaling $685,000.

All shipments came from China and were headed to various cities throughout the U.S., including cities in Illinois and Indiana, officers say. All of the shipments were manifested as bar prop. Even though these counterfeits were going to be used as prop money, officials say it is a violation of federal law to reproduce currency and violators can be arrested.

The currency was in the form of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills. One shipment that was heading to Bronx, New York contained 976 $100 bills, while another package heading to Louisville contained 101 $20 bills and 103 $50 bills. The counterfeit currency was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service for further investigation.

“Our CBP officers are always on the alert watching for any type of prohibited shipments that come through the IMF, “said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago. “By stopping these shipments we are protecting our financial institutions, businesses and the public.”

