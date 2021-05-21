Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Dog left in dumpster reunites with her rescuers

By Tory Dunnan
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) – Six months after she was left in a South Florida dumpster, Lola is reunited with her rescuers.

The folks at Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch began the recovery process for the emaciated dog, but so much has happened since then.

“Oh, she is so beautiful she looks absolutely amazing,” said one of her rescuers when she saw Lola again.

A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.
A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.

Her new mom, Michele Jacobs, has a passion for rescue dogs and the patience it takes to love them.

“We adopted her the weekend after Thanksgiving,” she said. “When she came back to our house, she really struggled for the first three months. I slept with her in another room.”

According to Jacobs, Lola struggled with men for about three months and remains very attached to her.

“When you have a starving dog like that, you have to gradually bring them back, so we gave it the care we did,” a Furry Friends rescuer said.

Lola was one of two starving hounds found in the dumpster.

“So close to death, we didn’t know,” a rescuer said. “It was touch and go for a while.”

Lola was one of two starving hounds found in a South Florida dumpster six months ago.
Lola was one of two starving hounds found in a South Florida dumpster six months ago.(Source: WPTV, CNN)

In six months, Lola has gained 20 pounds.

“She was so abused, and you can look at her and see all the scars on her,” Jacobs said. “We know she has been through a lot.”

The rescuers at Furry Friends say Lola’s story inspires them and lets them know they’re doing the right thing.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
The officer was flown to a hospital in Tucson for treatment of serious injuries.
UPDATE: Nogales police officer struck by vehicle; officials reopen I-19
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine
TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies.
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road

Latest News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak on a balcony...
South Korea’s Moon meets Biden, hails ‘America’s return’
FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge...
White House’s new, $1.7T infrastructure offer panned by GOP
A dog left in a dumpster was reunited with those who saved her.
Dog left in dumpster reunited with rescuers