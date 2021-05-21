Ducey signs bill letting restaurants sell cocktails to go

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona residents who want to have their favorite restaurant deliver a meal will also be able to get a cocktail delivered come this fall.

Credit the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a new law Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed on Friday, May 21.

It’s an outgrowth of an executive order Ducey issued last May allowing the practice.

Bars won a court order saying Ducey overstepped his bounds.

But the practice had traction, and the Legislature worked for months to satisfy both sides and allow cocktails to go to become a permanent part of the Arizona dining scene.

