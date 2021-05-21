Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Routine vaccines and the COVID vaccine

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that kids as young as 12 can get the COVID-19 vaccine, can they get their other routine childhood vaccinations at the same time or is there a waiting period?

Initially, the CDC’s guidance was for kids to wait 14 days before getting any other vaccinations. Quickly, that recommendation was dropped saying other vaccines may be given at the same time as the COVID vaccine. So, what is the reasoning behind this change?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said at first not much was known about possible interactions with other routine shots. Simply, the research had not yet been done. So, in what Dr. Elliott thinks was an overabundance of caution, they suggested waiting 14 days. However, now he says we have safety data and outcomes data. He says there’s also the worry that if kids have to wait to get other vaccines many may not get them before the school year starts.

”To miss those because of the challenges in scheduling is a big threat,” said Dr. Elliott. “That’s a big part of saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK. Get everybody. They’re in the office right now, immunize, immunize, immunize.’”

Dr. Elliott said, in full transparency, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, is still debating this. That group gives advice to the CDC and Dr. Elliott says it’s the final safety sign-off.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around...
Tucson’s first resort ‘moving’ to Oro Valley
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

Authorities said Graham William Reid, 29, tortured and killed four kittens.
Reports: Texas man tortured, killed kittens to ‘feel powerful’
In Tuesday’s study session mayor and council speaking about likely rescinding their mask...
Tucson to rescind mask mandate
Researchers at UArizona were able to narrow down, rather precisely, how much virus a single...
Wastewater can show exact number of COVID-19 cases
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war