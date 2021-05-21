FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red flag warning in place Friday and Saturday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Any morning rain we see will be clearing out by the afternoon leaving us with sunnier skies and cooler temperatures. Winds will pick up from the southwest with sustained speeds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph brings fire concerns. Red Flag Warning in place for Friday and Saturday afternoon. Use extreme caution with anything that could spark a fire. Winds die down and temperatures warm into the mid 90s for next week.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of rain in the morning. Clouds in the morning, clearing by afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a red flag warning in place.

TONIGHT: Clouds clear with temps in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Red flag warning in place. Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

