Nogales police officer rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle on I-19

The officer has been sent to a hospital in Tucson
The officer has been sent to a hospital in Tucson(ADOT)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - I-19 southbound is closed in Nogales after a serious crash involving a Nogales Police Department officer. Both lanes at kilometer 4 near Mariposa Road are closed.

The Department of Transportation says it happened at 8:18 p.m. when DPS troopers responded to a call on southbound Interstate 19 in the area of Mariposa for a collision involving a Nogales Police Department officer.

Officials say the officer was working an off-duty job and was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the officer remained on scene. It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor.

Officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the lanes. The southbound lanes are not affected.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

