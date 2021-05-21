Advertise
Oro Valley police need help identifying three suspects after elderly woman reports over $10,000 in charges from stolen purse

Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.
Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.(Oro Valley Police)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is investigating a report of an elderly, 78-year-old resident who is out over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.

Officials say the suspects involved made the charges mainly at the Target and Walmart in Oro Valley.

The first suspect can be described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male who appears to be in his late 30′s to early 40′s wearing an orange University of Tennessee baseball hat, light blue polo shirt, navy blue shorts, black high-top tennis shoes with white soles. A few items he purchased were children’s clothing. Officers suspect he may have young kids.

The female suspect appears to be Caucasian in her early 50′s with long brown hair and darker roots, wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue jogging pants with white stripe and tennis shoes. These two are seen coming to stores and leaving together.

The third suspect is a Caucasian middle-aged male seen in two separate pictures. In the first he is wearing a white shirt and black shorts with black shoes and red cap. In another picture he is wearing all black with a Nike symbol on the shorts. He does appear to have facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ofc. Knapp at 229-4900. Case #V21030549

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

