Pima County hosting menstrual product drive May 24-28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several groups across Pima County are hosting a menstrual product drive from Monday-Friday, May 24-28 in honor of Period Poverty Awareness Week.

County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva and the District 5 office are collaborating with the YWCA of Southern Arizona and the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to host the drive.

“We are excited to partner with Supervisor Grijalva and the Diaper Bank to address the disparity in access to menstrual products, which are a basic human need to those who menstruate,” said Magdalena Verdugo, CEO of YWCA Southern Arizona.

“Everyone deserves to live a happy and healthy life, and your period should not get in the way of that,” Supervisor Grijalva said.

During a May 4 meeting, Grijalva read a proclamation that stated that according to Arizona law, “menstrual products are deemed non-essential goods that are essential to the health and economic well-being of menstruators in both overcoming and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“One in four women have struggled to purchase period products in the past year due to lack of income, which highlights the need for donations as well as long-term changes,” said Dr. Shannon Roberts, the CEO of Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

The donation sites are:

YWCA: 525 North Bonita Avenue

Diaper Bank: 1050 South Plumer Avenue

District 5 Office: 33 North Stone Avenue, 11th Floor

TUSD District Office: 1010 East 10th Street

SUSD District Office: 2238 East Ginter Road

Joel D Valdez Main Library: 101 North Stone Avenue

Martha Cooper Library: 1377 North Catalina Avenue

Richard Elias-Mission Library: 3770 South Mission Road

Valencia Library: 202 West Valencia Road

Youth One Stop: 320 North Commerce Park Loop, #200

Pima County Housing Center: 801 West Congress Street

Pima County Recorder’s Office: 240 North Stone Avenue

Mercado San Agustin: 100 South Avenida del Convento

MSA Annex: 267 South Avenida del Convento

Ward 1 Lane Santa Cruz: 940 West Alameda Street

Ward 5 Richard Fimbres: 4300 S Park Ave.

Ward 6 Steve Kozachik: 3202 E 1st St.

