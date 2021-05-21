Reports: Texas man tortured, killed kittens to ‘feel powerful’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Texas man tortured and killed his kittens because “it made him feel powerful,” according to several media outlets.

The Houston Chronicle said Graham William Reid, 29, was arrested April 28 on four animal cruelty charges.

KPRC reported the 29-year-old Reid killed the kittens with different weapons, like a metal bar, litter box scooper and a scratching post. According to court documents, he said he did it to feel powerful and that he was a bullied child.

The alleged abuse happened from October 2020 and March 2021. Some of the injuries reported were broken teeth and cut tails, KPRC reported.

Reid is from Sugar Land, a city about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

KTRK said Reid was a teacher in the area, but is long employeed by the Fort Bend Independent School District.

The cats’ names were Cabbage, Parsnip, Carrot and Broccoli, according to KPRC.

