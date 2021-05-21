Several children hurt in bounce house accident in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust of wind at a park in Mesa Thursday, May 20.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said witnesses claimed the bounce house was thrown several feet into the air.

The four victims, age 5 to 11-years-old, suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.