Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Several children hurt in bounce house accident in Arizona

Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust...
Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust of wind at a park in Mesa Thursday, May 20.(AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust of wind at a park in Mesa Thursday, May 20.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department said witnesses claimed the bounce house was thrown several feet into the air.

The four victims, age 5 to 11-years-old, suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future development plans include residential, retail and office space in the desert area around...
Tucson’s first resort ‘moving’ to Oro Valley
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road
Tucson leaders passed Ordinance 11767, a mask mandate, on June 30, 2020.
City of Tucson follows Pima County, drops mask mandate
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday, May 14, 2021, for a burglary in Sahuarita, Ariz.
Tucson woman arrested for Sahuarita burglary
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side that left a 36-year-old man...
Tucson police search for suspect in deadly south-side shooting

Latest News

Researchers at UArizona were able to narrow down, rather precisely, how much virus a single...
Wastewater can show exact number of COVID-19 cases
KOLD Fact Finders: Vaccine waiting period
KOLD Fact Finders: Vaccine waiting period
CDC report ranks Arizona first for COVID-19 vaccination in smaller rural counties
TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect