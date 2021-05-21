Advertise
Shred-a-thon, prescription drug take-back event happening in Sahuarita on Saturday

The shred-a-thon, prescription drug take-back event in Sahuarita is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon...
The shred-a-thon, prescription drug take-back event in Sahuarita is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 22.(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and the Sahuarita Unified School District are hosting a FREE Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back event on Saturday, May 22, in Sahuarita, Arizona.

This is a no-contact event, so participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and asked to place documents and unwanted prescription drugs in the trunk of their vehicle before arriving.

The event at Wrightson Ridge Elementary School, 16325 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon or when the trucks are full.

There is a five-box limit for shredded documents.

Examples of items not accepted (but not limited to): binders, binder clips, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles, and hydrogen peroxide.

If there are any questions regarding this event please or other free public events, contact AGO Community Outreach at (602) 542-2123 or at CommunityOutreach@azag.gov.

More information on upcoming events can be viewed HERE.

