Some children inspiring parents to get vaccinated, doctors say

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past week, children 12-years-old and up have had the opportunity to get vaccinated in Pima County. Doctors around the state are seeing some kids inspiring their unvaccinated parents to get the vaccine, too.

“They’re right there, they’re in the office and the kid is saying, ‘yeah they want to get vaccinated too now,’” said Dr. Sean Elliott, a specialist of Pediatric Infectious Disease at TMC.

Nearly 4,000 children in Pima County between 12 and 15-years-old have gotten their first vaccine. Teenagers visiting the University of Arizona POD described their experience as students during the pandemic.

“I wasn’t able to see my friends or go to school. It was really boring and pretty much staying home all day,” said 13-year-old Vilo Mendez.

Mendez said he was excited to get vaccinated.

“I might be able to do more things now that I have the vaccine compared to when I didn’t,” he said. “I’m a lot happier, very happy.”

Three teenage brothers received their vaccines together Wednesday and described why they wanted the shot. Lucas Zanni said it would make him more comfortable to travel.

“It will help with my plane ride and stuff to be able to get the vaccine and get a job,” he said. “It will make things easier.”

His 13-year-old brothers, Mateo and Sebastian Zanni, got their shots, too.

“Trying to keep everyone safe so it’s a good, good thing,” Mateo Zanni said.

