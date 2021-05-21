TPD Investigates vandalism at Tucson Synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Police are investigating a Tucson synagogue for a report of vandalism, members of the congregation are calling it an act of hate.

“It wasn’t just a call it was a picture of this huge gaping hole in the door of the synagogue,” said Stephanie Aaron, the Rabbi at Congregation Chavrim.

Around 9:30 a.m. Rabbi Aaron received a photo of the damage done by a rock being thrown through the front door of her place of Shalome or peace.

“To have this act of hatred happen to us it feels like a real shattering,” said Rabbi Aaron.

This is not the first time this synagogue has fallen victim to vandals.

So, Rabbi Aaron says she now knows it’s time to stand up and use her voice to call for peace.

“Another Rabbi in town Rabbi Ceitlin, he said someone pokes you once, twice they poke you, the third time stand up and be strong,” said Rabbi Aaron.

“An attack against one congregation is an attack against every congregation,” said Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, the Rabbi at Chabad Tucson.

Chabad Tucson is about five miles down the road from where the vandalism occurred. He says across the country, in the last week alone he has noticed a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“A kosher restaurant in Los Angeles, someone has been hurt there, a Jewish student at the University of New Mexico and someone in Brooklyn,” said Rabbi Ceitlin. “Someone commented that it seems like a free for all to attack Jewish people right now.”

Rabbi Ceitlin and Aaron say this of all times – is the best to remain strong and unafraid to show faith.

“Our message to everyone right now is don’t hide your yamaka,” said Rabbi Ceitlin. “Don’t hide your Judaism or who you are stand strong and know that the entire community is standing with each and everyone that is out there.”

