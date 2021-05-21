Tucson Subaru makes six-figure donation to Youth On Their Own

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson dealership is making a big donation to help homeless teens.

For the sixth year in a row, Tucson Subaru is donating $100,000 to Youth On Their Own .

The organization hopes the money will help support the teens they serve.

YOTO supports the high school graduation and continued success of youth experiencing homelessness in Pima County. Since its founding in 1986, YOTO has helped thousands of local youth stay in school, graduate, and become productive members of our community.

The check presentation happened Friday morning, May 21, at Tucson Subaru on Oracle Road.

