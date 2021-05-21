Tucson to rescind mask mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson is likely repealing its mask mandate for vaccinated people. This follows Pima County and new CDC guidance.

In Tuesday’s study session mayor and council speaking about likely rescinding their mask mandate, with some caveats. They are voting on it during their regular council meeting. They have the ordinance ready that would go into effect immediately.

“It would formally repeal the mandates under the ordinance adopted back in June,” said Mike Rankin, Tucson city attorney.

Masks would still be required on public transportation—per federal law through mid-September. Masks also still likely required in city facilities and for city workers who are interacting with the public.

“What I’m looking for is consistency between what the county is doing and what we’re doing,” said Michael Ortega, city manager.

The problem raised—vaccinated and unvaccinated people look the same.

“The problem we’re running into is, how do you know?” asked Paul Cunningham, Tucson city council member.

Governor Doug Ducey’s executive order prevents cities from requiring a “vaccine passport.” Under the new ordinance, private businesses would still be able to implement their own, stricter measures—like wearing masks.

Many big-box retailers like Target and Walmart have said they will not require masks for vaccinated people—however, the largest nurses’ union in the US has come out against the move, saying it could still promote the spread of the virus.

