UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle

The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle late Thursday night.(Nogales Police Department)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales police officer who was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 19 late Thursday, May 20 has died.

The Nogales Police Department confirmed Jeremy Brinton, 40, passed away.

Brinton was off-duty but directing traffic on I-19 when he was hit around 8:15 p.m.

“We ask for prayers for his family, friends and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time,” the NPD said in a release.

Brinton, an 18-year veteran of the NPD, is survived by his wife Denise and four children.

released the following statement.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the officer, the Nogales Police Department, and anyone who had the privilege of getting to know the officer,” the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office said in a release. “May you rest in peace and thank you for the many years of bravery and sacrifice you made in protecting Nogales.”

