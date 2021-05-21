Vaccinated people can hike Tumamoc Hill without mask

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccinated people can now hike Tumamoc Hill without a mask, according to the University of Arizona.

The school made the announcement Friday, May 21, and said unvaccinated people will still be required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Masks have been required at the popular hiking/walking spot for about a year. The hill closed completely in March 2020 but reopened two months later.

