Wastewater can show exact number of COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -University of Arizona researchers may have found a way to predict exactly how many COVID-19 cases are in a community, just based on samples from the sewer.

UArizona has been studying wastewater to get ahead of COVID cases on campus. They sample sewage water, get a positive hit—because humans shed viruses this way—then test and quarantine the positive cases. They’ll be doing this again in the fall. Not only did this method help keep the university open and running during the pandemic, it provided real-time research with wastewater epidemiology. Using the samples and data they collected from the dorms, researchers at UArizona were able to narrow down, rather precisely, how much virus a single person sheds in their waste. They are able to take this number, with other calculations, and predict how many people actually have the virus across a community.

“If you know the number of reported cases, by difference, you know the number of unreported cases,” said Dr. Ian Pepper, director of the WEST Center.

This helps in several ways. A community can know exactly how many people have been infected, and the likely rate of asymptomatic cases and spread. It’s data points that can help small communities trace, test and isolate future outbreaks of COVID-19, or other viruses.

“What did we do, well we probably saved a few lives,” said Pepper.

Their study is still undergoing peer review, but if what much of they found holds true, almost 80 percent of cases were asymptomatic. Granted, their test subjects were college students who don’t show symptoms as often as older populations, but even an asymptomatic rate near what they found could mean millions more Americans were infected with the virus.

“We may be much closer to herd immunity than people may think,” said Pepper.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.