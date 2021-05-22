Alzheimer’s Foundation of America unveils “The Apartment,” full-scale model dementia-friendly residence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) today unveiled The Apartment, a full-scale model dementia-friendly residence in AFA headquarters—with entryway, kitchen, bedroom, bath, living room and dining area—that showcases more than 30 practical design and technological enhancements to make a home safer and improve quality of life for someone living with dementia and their family care partners.

Families can experience a video tour of The Apartment virtually at www.alzfdn.org/TheApartment as well as receive a free copy of The Apartment: A Guide to Creating a Dementia-Friendly Home, a 20-page booklet that showcases each of the rooms with detailed, step-by-step summaries of dementia-friendly improvements and a sample product listing appendix.

“The Apartment was created as a teaching tool for the growing population of families who have loved ones living with dementia,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President & CEO of AFA. “Because Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses impact the mind, they can make many facets of daily living very difficult. Safety and quality of life are two of the most important concerns for families, which is why we want them to know about steps they can take to make their homes more dementia-friendly—from appliances to paint colors, whether they live in a house, apartment, condominium or townhouse.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the number of people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease to nearly triple by 2060—from more than 5 million now to 14 million.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.