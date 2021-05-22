Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

Arizona restaurants, bars and liquor stores can sell to-go cocktails

New law allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go
New law allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans will be able to order to-go cocktails from restaurants, bars and liquor stores starting this fall. Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill Friday making take-out cocktails a permanent option for businesses.

Early in the pandemic, Arizona restaurants relied on to-go orders and were given the green light to sell to-go cocktails, too.

“Having the to-go cocktails was a nice option to keep us afloat,” said John Powers, the general manager at Cup Cafe.

The option to sell to-go cocktails ended last November but come this October, restaurants like Hotel Congress, can start shaking up to-go drinks again.

The bar manager at Hotel Congress, John Tuck, said it’s nice to give customers the option but he’s more focused on providing the best dine-in experience possible.

“Crafting the beverage here and having people enjoy everything we’re doing on site and if they want the to-gos, sure we will accommodate them,” Tuck said.

COVID-19 forced restaurants to innovate and change up how they do business.

“Being able to reinvent ourselves has really kept us afloat and we’re excited that other people have the option too,” Powers said.

The Tucson Metro Chamber president, Amber Smith, said take-out cocktails are a perfect example of how businesses got creative and found new avenues to make money.

“Highlighted opportunity to innovate and change and look at policies and ordinances that maybe don’t make as much sense anymore,” Smith said. “The ability to have to-go cocktails certainly falls in that category.”

She said about 20 states around the country are giving businesses the ability to put alcohol to-go on their menus for good. As of Oct. 1, bars or liquor stores will be able to sell to-go mixed cocktails and restaurants can apply for a to-go mixed cocktail permit.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa...
Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine
TPD says the suspect has been involved in multiple hardware store robberies.
TPD seeks hardware store robbery suspect
Crews with the Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Sheriff's...
Multiple agencies respond after vehicle crashes off Gates Pass Road

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America unveils “The Apartment,” full-scale model dementia-friendly residence
Marwan Abduljawad honored his late mother with his award-winning presentation on contrast agents.
UA student honors his late mother with award-winning presentation and research
UA grad honors mother with award
UA grad honors mother with award
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for interpreters and translators will increase...
Need for translators increases as immigration, asylum seekers do