Arizona restaurants, bars and liquor stores can sell to-go cocktails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans will be able to order to-go cocktails from restaurants, bars and liquor stores starting this fall. Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill Friday making take-out cocktails a permanent option for businesses.

Early in the pandemic, Arizona restaurants relied on to-go orders and were given the green light to sell to-go cocktails, too.

“Having the to-go cocktails was a nice option to keep us afloat,” said John Powers, the general manager at Cup Cafe.

The option to sell to-go cocktails ended last November but come this October, restaurants like Hotel Congress, can start shaking up to-go drinks again.

The bar manager at Hotel Congress, John Tuck, said it’s nice to give customers the option but he’s more focused on providing the best dine-in experience possible.

“Crafting the beverage here and having people enjoy everything we’re doing on site and if they want the to-gos, sure we will accommodate them,” Tuck said.

COVID-19 forced restaurants to innovate and change up how they do business.

“Being able to reinvent ourselves has really kept us afloat and we’re excited that other people have the option too,” Powers said.

The Tucson Metro Chamber president, Amber Smith, said take-out cocktails are a perfect example of how businesses got creative and found new avenues to make money.

“Highlighted opportunity to innovate and change and look at policies and ordinances that maybe don’t make as much sense anymore,” Smith said. “The ability to have to-go cocktails certainly falls in that category.”

She said about 20 states around the country are giving businesses the ability to put alcohol to-go on their menus for good. As of Oct. 1, bars or liquor stores will be able to sell to-go mixed cocktails and restaurants can apply for a to-go mixed cocktail permit.

