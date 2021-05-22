Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less wind and more sunshine for your Sunday!

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Below average temperatures will continue through Sunday, before we rebound back into the mid to upper-90s for the rest of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with overngiht lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nogales Police Department said officer Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle...
UPDATE: Nogales police officer dies after getting hit by vehicle
PCSD is searching for two missing boys last seen with their biological father on May 20.
Authorities looking for boys who went missing Thursday night
Officers say the woman is missing over $10,000 after her purse was stolen.
Oro Valley police need help identifying three suspects after elderly woman reports over $10,000 in charges from stolen purse
Victor Cisneros arrested in connection to hardware store robberies.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in hardware store robbery incidents
Authorities said several children were hurt when a bounce house was picked up by a strong gust...
Several children hurt in bounce-house accident in Arizona

Latest News

Brush fire sparks in Cochise County
FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 21, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red flag warning in place Friday and Saturday!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 21, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST MAY 21, 2021
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, May 21st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, May 21st