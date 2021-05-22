FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less wind and more sunshine for your Sunday!
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Below average temperatures will continue through Sunday, before we rebound back into the mid to upper-90s for the rest of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear with overngiht lows in the low-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
